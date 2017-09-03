The Secretary General of the sociopolitical group, Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani, has said that recognising Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding bad behaviour.

Anthony Sani made this known in an interview.

He said Igbo leaders have tacitly endorsed hate speech by the Indigenous People of Biafra through their reticence and despite their knowledge of dire experiences of civil war.’ and that do we now reward bad behaviours with recognition and concessions by playing up Danegeld in Biafra.

On Nnamdi Kanu rearrest he said: This is a legal matter of which I am not an authority. You would note that Nnamdi Kanu was arraigned on charges of treasonable felony and was granted bail on medical grounds with clearly spelt out conditions which he accepted of his own volition.

But Kanu has observed the bail conditions more in the breach. This has tested the will of the Federal Government which has gone to court to either enforce the bail conditions or have him rearrested.

But some other people believe that Kanu’s rearrest will make him a political factor in the polity. To this group, it is better to ignore Kanu, while some others are of the view that the Federal Government should dialogue with Kanu and bring about a political solution.

But, do we now reward bad behaviours with recognition and concessions by playing up Danegeld in Biafra? To me – unless it is impossible – I would prefer that the law should take its course.

Sani said it was very difficult for him to share the view that the South-East is the most marginalised (region)

He said he recalled President Goodluck Jonathan once said, when he was the governor of Bayelsa State, he thought the Ijaw were the most marginalised.

But, when he became the president, he discovered every ethnic nationality in Nigeria claimed to be marginalised, and he began to wonder who was marginalising who.

We better note that since 1970, the Igbo have been part and parcel of the Federal Government as the vice president; senate president; speaker of House of Representatives; secretary to Government of the Federation; coordinating minister; ministers; governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; service chiefs; and as national chairman of the ruling party.

He also said: ‘The South-East held sway under Jonathan for five years. For them to still play victim may be understood but not acceptable. Nigeria has about 371 ethnic nationalities, most of which have not enjoyed ingress to the Federal Government compared to the Igbo.

‘The Hausa, whom the Igbo malign so much, have produced only Gen. Murtala Mohammed as head of state who ruled for only six months and died in the same circumstances like the Igbo’s Gen. (Johnson) Aguiyi-Ironsi – who also ruled for six months.

‘Yet, the Hausa do not play the victim of marginalisation like the Igbo. Nigeria is going through hard times. But hard times should bring about national grandeur; bring about purposeful leadership at all levels and the best of everyone across the nation.

‘I also believe the Igbo should note that the certain benefits of our togetherness in a big country are far more than the uncertain gains of the split. No country is without challenges – was there such a country, there would be no need for government. Our situation is not beyond redemption.”