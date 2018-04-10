The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to the provision of comprehensive medical treatment of troops wounded in the course of the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, gave the assurance on Monday during the monthly hospital visit to troops at the 7 Division Medical Centre, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Nicholas, represented by Commodore, Aminu Hassan, said the command had adopted proactive measures to enhance treatment of troops wounded in the counter-insurgency campaign in the north east.

“We do not have challenges; everything we require is being provided such as drugs and other consumables.

“We have the support of the 7 Division Headquarters and the Theatre Command, OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE.

“Since the current operation started on Jan. 1 and March 31, we have recorded 309 casualties from Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), gunshot wounds and road accidents.

“About 281 were treated here while 28 were treated at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

“They are doing fine and we have the support to treat these patients”.

He noted that the measure was imperative to enhance access to free medical services and the improvement of the wellbeing of troops and other personnel.

On his part, Col. John Adama, the Commander 7 Division Medical Centre, said the facility had carried out successful surgeries and treated about 300 troops in the past three months.

Adama added that the centre was also collaborating with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), to enhance its operations.

Some of the patients lauded the army authorities over its free medical services and support to the wounded soldiers.

Capt. Tonye Ibiama, who sustained gunshot wound, commended the gesture, saying it assisted him to access quality treatment.

“I was admitted at the centre on Feb. 28. I received free drugs and other treatment, the medical workers attend to our needs,” he said.

The commander visited troops on admission at the 7 Division Medical Centre and UMTH.