The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Niger, says it will intensify monitoring of use of potassium bromide by bakeries across the state.

Mr Anikoh Ibrahim, NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Ibrahim said that the exercise was to ensure zero tolerance for use of potassium bromide by bakers and build public confidence in the consumption of bread.

“We will start nationwide monitoring of bread in bakeries for potassium bromide today,’’ he said.

He said that the exercise would commence in Kontagora area of the state, adding that officials of the agency would collect bread samples from all bakeries in the area for test.

He said that the unannounced routine visits to the bakeries would be carried out in the 25 local government areas in the state.

The state coordinator said that the exercise would produce the statistical data on the use of potassium bromide in bakeries in the state.

NAN reports that NAFDAC had earlier banned use of potassium bromide in baking as the bread enhancement substance is cancerous.