Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has assured local and international tourists of adequate security of lives and protections of property in the state.

Lalong gave the assurance at the dinner and award night organised by National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) on Monday in Jos, with the theme, “Security challenges and promotion of tourism in Nigeria”.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Yakubu Datti, Commissioner for Information, said that peace had returned to Jos, adding that the state government had also beefed up security surveillance around the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“I assure tourists of having a befitting and peaceful stay in the city.

“Plateau state is the home of peace and tourism, therefore, tourists should visit the city to enjoy the varieties of tourism assets and potential the state has to offer,” he said.

He said that there were lots of strategies put in place to ensure adequate security and protection of property and lives in the state.

Lalong also said security agencies in the state were at their best and ready to combat any security challenge around in the area.

Lalong commended NATOP for holdinga successful Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Jos.

“This shows that the state is safe and peaceful for individuals and organisations to hold their programmes/events successfully and to enjoy the numerous tourist destinations the city is blessed with it,” he said.

Mrs Tamukat Weli, the Commissioner of Tourism, said that the state government was moving fast to reclaim its foremost position in tourism in the country.

She said that there was need for professional tour operators to visit the state, to see the rich assets the area was endowed with.

The commissioner said the idea of the partnership to boost the tourism endowment and return of peace to the state brought about NATOP hosting its 2018 AGM in the state.

“The state government has been looking for partners to promote and project the state positively to local and international tourists to visit.

“It is our hope that the professional tour operators will enjoy themselves and go home as Ambassadors of Plateau Tourism, ” she said.

Earlier, Mr John Likita, Special Adviser to Governor on Tourism, applauded NATOP for supporting the efforts of the state government in terms of tourism development.

He described the AGM by NATO as coming as the right time as part of efforts to bring back the glory of Jos and the state at large.