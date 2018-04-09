Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe on Monday approved N671 million for payment of gratuity to 364 retired workers and others who died in service.

The information is in a statement by Malam Abdullahi Bego, the Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor in Damaturu.

Bego stated that the amount would cover gratuity of those who retired or died between August and December 2017.

He noted that the state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam in January this year approved over N1 billion for payment of gratuity to 631 workers who retired from service between January and July 2017.

He added that workers who retired from service of the state government from January 2018 till date would wait for verification and processing of their documents before payment.

“It is the commitment of Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam that Yobe Government will remain unwavering in its commitment to the welfare of workers in its employ” the statement noted.