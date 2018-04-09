The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a flood warning to communities living close to rivers and low land areas within the South-East.

NEMA’s Zonal coordinator, Mr Walson Brandon, issued the warning while briefing journalists in Enugu on Monday.

Brandon also advised residents of the zone to immediately contact the agency in case of any flood occurrence.

According to him, top on the flood risk communities and areas in the South-East are within Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra States.

He said the warning arose from annual flood outlook from the National Meteorological Agency ( NiMet ) and the National Hydrological Service Agency ( NIHSA ).

“From the annual flood outlook, the risk areas in Enugu State are Enugu South, Enugu East and Oji River council areas.

“In Ebonyi, it includes Afikpo North, Ezea South, Ohaukwu and Ebonyi council areas.

“While in Anambra State, includes Orumba North, Orumba South, Anaocha, Oyi, Dunukofia and Njikoka council areas.

“I urge the people in the affected areas not to fall back and wait for government at the state and local levels, they should be on alert and contact appropriate federal agencies in case of any flood incident,’’ he said.

Brandon, who is an Assistant Director in the agency, urged people in the affected areas to immediately contact NEMA through its emergency line 07084561972, if the need arises.

On the issue of Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) in the zone, the co-ordinator said NEMA cannot do it alone.

He noted that the agency was reaching out to the local governments to sensitise them on camp management, particularly how to put together and manage IDPs.

Brandon noted that the mandate of NEMA includes disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.