The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) plans to complete 25-km dual carriage way to connect Imo and Rivers states, an official said.

Mr Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director of NDDC, gave assurance while inspecting the road project, according to a statement by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Ekere said the project would run through Port Harcourt Owerri junction-Avu-Adapalm-Etekuru-Ohaji Egbema and terminate at Ogba Egbema Local Government Area in Imo.

He said: “The road is very important project for the NDDC and the Niger Delta. It will enhance regional integration which is one of the things the current things that we are passionate about.

“Also, the expansion of the road means that the project will cumulatively amount to constructing 50-km of road.

“This is so because 25-km of the existing road will be totally reconstructed,” he said.

According to the statement, Ekere also inspected construction of internal roads in Umueze, Ehime Mbano and Obolo, Isiala Mbano local government areas in Imo.

The NDDC boss said that NDDC would construct other undisclosed internal roads spanning four kilometres across the two local government areas.

“We are committed to building sustainable infrastructure in the region. We don’t want to build roads that will fail after six months.

“If we are able to complete one kilometre road, then it should be a solid road infrastructure that will last for a long time

“We are happy with the contractor working on the Obolo-Umueze road for taking measures to guarantee quality delivery considering the challenging terrain of the region,” he said.

The NDDC boss urged the people to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to develop rural communities in the Niger Delta.

According to the statement, Eze Igu, the paramount ruler of Umueze 1, thanked the commission for building internal roads in the area.

“By fixing our roads, the NDDC board and management have shown us love and has given us hope and confidence on the administration of President Buhari,” he said.