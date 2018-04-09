The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Thursday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that increased in cloudiness was anticipated over most part of the cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the high ground areas like parts of Abuja, Jos and Ilorin later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Ikom, in the morning.

It also predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over most parts during the afternoon and evening hour with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 37 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions over the north eastern cities with chances of partly cloudy conditions over the northwest throughout the forecast period.

“Northern States are expected to experience day and night temperature values in the range of 37 to 41 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over the North-East while mostly cloudy skies are anticipated over central cities down to the southern cities.

“There are possibilities of isolated thunderstorms over the southern states and some parts of the central cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.