The U.S. Mission in Nigeria will flag-off a 2-day training programme for no fewer than 120 Nigerian entrepreneurs on April 10 at the University of Port Harcourt.

Ms Darcy Zotter, the Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate-General in Lagos, confirmed the date on Monday in a statement in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the US Consul General F. John Bray, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and the Vice-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Prof Ndowa Lale, will give welcoming remarks.

Zotter stated that the conference was in collaboration with the Field of Skills and Dreams (FSD), a leading vocational, technical and entrepreneurship training institute.

She said that the forum would mark the second edition of the “Conference for Emerging Entrepreneurs’’ whose first edition held in Lagos in March 2017.

Zotter said: “One hundred and twenty (120) budding Nigerian entrepreneurs are participating in this two-day workshop in Port Harcourt.

“Leading business and public sector leaders will mentor and train the participating young entrepreneurs.

“They include: Sahara Group Co-Founder Tonye Cole, Emzor Pharmaceuticals CEO Stella Okoli, Andela Co-Founder Iyin Aboyeji, Award-winning designer Zizi Cardow, senior executives of prominent commercial banks and other financial institutions.’’

According to her, the conference will hold under the under the auspices of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

“The Conference is aimed at equipping the entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and entrepreneurial know-how to enhance their success in the business world,’’ Zotter said.