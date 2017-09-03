The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organisation has scaled up efforts to prevent further spread and deaths from cholera in Maiduguri.

The adopted preventative and treatment measures, according to MSF authorities, include establishment of Cholera Treatment Unit (CTU) and Oral Re-hydration Points (ORP) at Dala; and the Muna Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp on Dikwa road.

- Advertisement -

This was disclosed, yesterday, by MSF Project Coordinator Anne-Cecile Niard in a statement in Maiduguri. Niard said MSF is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other organisations to respond to outbreaks and diagnoses of cholera in the area.

She attributed the cholera outbreak to heavy down pours in the last three days, which led to the flooding of Muna Garage IDPs’ camp.

“The camp is partly flooded, making the already poor sanitary conditions there even worse, which is an additional risk factor during cholera outbreak. A potential case has also now been reported from another part of the city,” she explained.