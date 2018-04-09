The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a special unit to Tafa in Gurara Local Government Area to check inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, Mr Yusuf Garba, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said the measure was necessary to curtail the recurring traffic accidents on the highway, mostly due to inappropriate parking and breakdown of such vehicles.

“We will not allow such act to continue, hence the reason for the deployment of the unit to ensure that drivers adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

“We have also reached out to leaders of the articulated drivers to educate them on the dangers involved in wrong parking especially on the busy Suleja-Tafa-Kaduna Federal Highway.”

Garba expressed confidence that the leaders of the drivers union would sensitise their members to support the initiative.

“ We have also contacted the Gurara local council to assist in identifying available spaces in Tafa for such vehicles to park without hindrance pending the completion of their motor park,’’ he said.

He warned that drivers that failed to comply would be arrested and prosecuted.

He further said that the command had also deployed its personnel along Minna-Lambata and Bida-Mokwa- Jebba roads to monitor traffic and ensure compliance to rules and regulations.

“We will continue to sensitise drivers of articulated vehicles to desist from overloading and on the importance of obeying traffic rules and regulations while on the wheel,” the sector commander said.