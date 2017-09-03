Nyass International Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, says it has so far donated 1,849 cows to the needy and less privileged in the country.

The organisation said this during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Daura that it made the donation in collaboration with a German based Hassene Foundation.

Sheikh Adulahad Nyas said the meat of such cows had been always shared every year to no fewer than 1,400 registered less privileged persons, who were orphans, people living with disability and some categories of civil servants.

He, however, said the organisation was planning to extend the charitable gesture to the needy under its coverage, noting that the scheme was inaugurated in Kebbi, Kano and Kasuna in 2014.

He said 160 countries were involved in the programme which focused mainly on African countries.

As part of activities to mark Eid-el-Kabir, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the slaughter and distribution of the cow meat was successful in Daura.

One the beneficiaries, Alhaji Sani Daura, commended the foundation for the gesture.

He said many people would get free cow meat, especially those who were not able to slaughter rams during the festival.

Malam Habibu Bala, a veteran unionist, also lauded the efforts of the foundation, calling on well to do people, corporate bodies, politicians and other public spirited individuals, to emulate the foundation’s gesture.

NAN reports that Nyass Foundation was named after the legendary Senegal-based Islamic scholar, the late Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, for his contributions towards the propagation of Islam.