Troops have gunned down a female suicide bomber attempting to crossover into the University of Maiduguri.

The foiled suicide bomb attack occurred at about 21:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents of the institution said the female suicide bomber was sighted by some vigilante members, who immediately alerted military personnel on patrol.

There are no much details as of the time of this report.

However, it was gathered that Boko Haram members have been making several attempts recently to make an inroad into the university but have been prevented by soldiers on patrol around the institution.