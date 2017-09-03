The Bayelsa State Government has described as a huge joke the order of militants in the Niger Delta that by October 1, Yoruba and northerners living in the region should leave.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite, who spoke on behalf of the government, said the state government did not take such a threat seriously.

He said the government would ensure that wherever such a threat was coming, they would take caution and advise the security agencies to extend their surveillance and intelligence gathering to avert any threat to peace and security.

Obuebite said, “Before now, the militants threatened officials of the state government including myself. They (Niger Delta Avengers) threatened to eliminate me. As a government, we do not take such issues seriously.

- Advertisement -

“For us as a government, we believe that the protection of life and property, federal establishments and our joint collective resources is of paramount interest to us. We will do everything humanly possible to protect whatever we have, most especially when our state is also involved.’’

He said in Bayelsa, the state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminality, noting that the issue of whether the state government would meet with the militants did not arise as they did not know them.

He stated, “We do not know the militants and we do not encourage acts like that. It is like meeting faceless persons – they are not people you can identify.

The question of meeting with them is totally out of place.

“If they are established bodies and organisations that represent our youths like the Ijaw Youth Congress, we can meet with them. We do not have any relationship or link with militants and we do not know their leaders. even. Meeting with them isout of place.’’