The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Sunday said the Federal Government would ‘very soon’ release another list of looters.

He stated that no intimidation from any quarter would debar FG from releasing the list.

Mohammed spoke with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said, “We are not going to ask anybody not to go to court, but what we are telling them is that they should re-examine themselves, because when the government came out with its list, it was confident of the evidence its has.

“No government worth its salt would be challenged and would not come out to prove that what it’s saying is correct.

“When it comes to evidence, it’s for the courts to decide; but we want to make it clear that no amount of intimidation from any side would prevent government from releasing the next batch of looters’ list and what you have seen so far is a tip of the iceberg when the list comes out.”

He added, “You will see many people that Nigerians did not suspect partook in the national looting.

“Interestingly, we have people saying that they are going to court. You see, courts are for the accused and the accuser, courts are for the rich and the poor, courts are for the government and the governed.

“So, anybody that says that he’s going to court, that shouldn’t frighten anybody.”