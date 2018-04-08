Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who is still being detained has filed a fresh fundamental human rights enforcement suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja demanding his unconditional release from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, and demanded N5bn as general damages and compensation for the alleged violation of his rights.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/263/2018 and filed on March 15, 2018, the ex-NSA also urged the court to order the three respondents to the suit to tender public apology to him in two widely published newspapers for the violation of his rights as enshrined under sections 34(1), 35(1), (4) & (5), 37 & 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

The Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, the DSS itself, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, are joined as the first to the third respondents to the suit.

The suit has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court but no date has been fixed for its hearing.