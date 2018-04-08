President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja tomorrow for an official visit to Britain, ahead of the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings on 18 April.

Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media said President Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May.

The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years in production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings will begin on 18 April and end 20th April, 2018.

President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.

Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.

President Buhari today returned from Daura, his home town, after a three-day visit. During the time, he also paid a condolence visit to the family of the Senator Mustapha Bukar, who died last week.