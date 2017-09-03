Following the crisis rocking the leadership of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Producing Communities (TROMPCOM) in the Niger Delta, Oba Ewuare II has advised traditional rulers in the oil producing communities to ensure that TROMPCOM is run in a manner that it will benefit their people.

Some TROMPCOM members, led by the Amanayabor Twon Brass, HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff, had, penultimate Tuesday, visited the Oba of Benin, appealing that he should chair TROMPCOM as it was the turn of Edo State to lead it for another two years.

But 24 hours later, HRM Owong Effiong Bassey, the paramount ruler of Ibeno Kingdom in Akwa Ibom State, faulted the decision of Dette-Spiff, declaring that he was the authentic Chairman of TROMPCOM.

Consequently, TROMPCOM, in a meeting held in Akwa Ibom State, suspended Diette-Spiff for alleged anti-group activities and alleged embarrassment of the Oba of Benin. But reacting through a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Mr Desmond Agbama, the Benin Traditional Council described the crisis bedevilling the association as shocking and disassociated the revered Benin monarch from it.

“The Oba of Benin being a seasoned diplomat is mindful of the difference between verbal communication and formal communication, and sensitive to the feelings of everybody, particularly for other Traditional Rulers like HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff. The Oba applied caution by accepting in principle the offer of National Chairman of TROMPCON, pending when he receives formal communication from TROMPCON on his purported nomination for the position”, the statement said.

“It therefore came as a surprise to the Palace that the information of offer of National Chairman of TROMPCON brought by HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff was challenged by HRM (Dr.) Owong Effiong Bassey, the paramount ruler of Ibeno Kingdom in AkwaIbom State. His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin is a wise and cautious Oba that treads carefully.

“The Benin Monarch would not be part of a body where people tussle for its leadership. The Oba of Benin would not be part of a body where people are misled. Importantly, the Oba of Benin being a highly revered Royal Father, resolves controversies and, not part of controversy nor does he encourage it in any form or among people”.

“The Oba of Benin however believes that for all intents and purposes, the aims and motives behind the formation of TROMPCON is no doubt good but advises on the need for TROMPCON to be administered fairly and equitably in order to fully accommodate all interest groups and stakeholders in the oil and mineral producing states in Nigeria, irrespective of financial, social and political status,” it stated.