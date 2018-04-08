The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed of Kwara, over the last week’s bank robbery in Offa.

Mohammed in Ilorin, also condoled with the families of the victims of the April 5 robbery attack and described it as unfortunate and sad.

He said the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, had assured that perpetrators of robbery attack would be arrested and brought to justice.

The minister recalled that no fewer than 17 lives, including policemen and a pregnant woman were lost during the robbery.

Lai Mohammed gave assurance that all the people involved would be adequately dealt with.

The governor expressed gratitude to the minister for taking time to visit to Kwara to commiserate with the families of the victims and the police community.

Ahmed appealed that more efforts be made by all to further strengthen security in the state in particular and the country at large.

He stressed the need for community policing, synergy among security agencies and adequate logistics to improve security network to nip criminality in the bud in the country.

The governor also said that police Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in the state would be located in strategic positions to enhance security.

He urged the people of the state not to allow the incident dampen their spirit.