The pioneer Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Head of Service in Akwa Ibom, Obong Asuquo Etukeyen, has decried the neglect of industries inherited by the state over the years.

Etukeyen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Uyo that the few industries established in the state before it was carved out of Cross River had all gone comatose.

“We have lost all the few industries established here by the administration of Dr Clement Isong before the creation of Akwa Ibom in 1987.

“As a renowned economist, Dr Isong built a lot of industries in then Cross River and the part known as Akwa Ibom today had a fair share of the industries.

“Successive governments have abandoned these industries and this is very sad,” Etukeyen lamented.

He recalled some of the industries to include Quality Ceramics in Itu, International Biscuit Company and Sunshine Batteries in Ikot Ekpene as well as Qua Steel Company in Eket.

“As a liaison officer at a time in Lagos, I led a team from the then Cross River to a trade fair at Tinubu Square, and we exhibited our ceramic products.

“I quite remember that we exhibited samples of white yam flour produced by a private company in present Akwa Ibom and many people that visited our stand were amazed.

“Imagine losing the Nigerian Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC) established by the Federal Government at Oku Iboku,” he further said.

According to the former SSG, the ceramic and steel products from the state at that time were among the best in the world.

He said that the industrialisation process in Akwa Ibom 30 years after its creation had been very slow.

Etukeyen, however, acknowledged that the state had made some progress in road construction.

He advised the present administration in the state to work hard and industrialise the state.

NAN reports that Etukeyen served the state under three military administrations of Brig.-Gen. Tunde Ogbeha, before being redeployed as Director-General in the Presidency.