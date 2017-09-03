Some traders in Mile 1 Market in Diobu, Port Harcourt, have commended the State Government for the ongoing reconstruction of the market which was destroyed by fire some years back.

The traders made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

NAN recalls that the market was gutted by fire during the Gov. Chibuike Amaechi’s administration.

Mrs Celine Okoro said she would ever remain grateful to the state government for reconstructing the market.

She said that since the market was burnt down, life had not been easy for her and expressed hope that her business would fare better in the market after the completion of the project.

Another trader, Mr Pius Ikedi, said it had been hectic for him selling his wares by the roadside since the market was destroyed.

- Advertisement -

Ikedi noted that it was risky one to do business very close to the road because this exposed one to road accidents caused by some careless people.

He said the risk would be avoided with the completion of the project.

Also, Mrs Mary Jonah commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for embarking on the project and urged his colleagues to support the present administration.

He said the state government had shown concern for the traders in Mile1 market by embarking on the reconstruction project.

Another trader, Mr Linus Nwankwo said: “I thank the governor for rebuilding the market; our lives are exposed to danger as we hawk our wares along the roads.

“The governor has come to save us from the danger we have been facing.”