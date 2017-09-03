The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has advised couples to always respect the institution of marriage to build a happy home and a good nation.

The minister gave the advice on Saturday in Ilorin at the wedding reception of Miss Esther Lawal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the groom, Mr Israel Adeleye is the younger brother of the Special Adviser to the Minister, Mr Williams Adeleye.

The minister who was accompanied with his wife, Alhaja Kudirat to the event, said marriage is a contract that is sustained with trust, truth, patience and prayers.

He cautioned against broken marriages, noting that a good society is built by a well groomed children from loving and united families.

The minister specifically advised the new couple to see each other as brother and sister and friends for the union to be blissful and last long.

“All we can do is to pray for the young couple to be able to navigate the turbulence water of marriage,’’ he said.

Also, Ms Grace Gekpe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, advised the couple not to bring in third party to the marriage but to seek the face of God in times of challenges.

Similarly, Rep. Segun Odebunmi, the Chairman House Committee on Information and National Orientation, said “building a good home is building a good nation’’.

Odebunmi, who was the chairman of the wedding reception, enjoined the young couple to be patient in all things and share honest love.

In his remarks, Adeleye, the groom’s elder brother, said the couple must have patience love and spirit of forgiveness to sustain the union.

Earlier at the church service, Pastor Gabriel Abodunrin of The Apostolic Church, Tanke Akata Assembly, Ilorin, admonished the couple to see marriage as a fulfilment of God’s commandment.

To sustain their love, the priest enjoined the couple to always remember the things they cherished in themselves before agreeing do get marry.

“Wife, you must be submissive and show humility irrespective of your position or status.

“For the husband, your wife is your helper not a slave. Prove to her a responsible husband and you must live up to your responsibilities.

“Only an irresponsible husband fails to care for his wife or turn his wife to a punching bag,’’ he said.

The ceremony was attended by Malam Modibbo Kawu, the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission and Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the minister, among other dignitaries.