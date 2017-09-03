The members of staff of the Nigeria Permanent Mission to the UN and their families on Saturday evening, gathered in New York to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group was hosted by the Ambassador/Permanent Representative, Prof. Tijjani Bande, at his residence.

Speaking with NAN, Bande said he hosted the staff and their families to reiterate the many reasons that Nigeria and Nigerians have to celebrate the Eid.

“We have a lot of reasons to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir as a country and as citizens.

“There are a lot of good things happening here in New York among Nigerians and for Nigeria and the UN.

“A lot of good things are also happening at home that call for celebration despite the many challenges,” the Nigerian envoy said.

The ambassador commended the Nigerian members of staff at the permanent mission, describing them as a family.

According to him, the members of staff at the mission regard one another as brothers and sisters irrespective of the religious or ethnic affiliations.

The Nigerian envoy, who treated the gathering to a variety of foods and drinks, called for further dedication to raise Nigeria’s flag higher within the global community.

“This Eid-el Kabir celebration here today is to further dedicate ourselves to the service of our fatherland.”

Deputy Permanent Representative Amb. Samson Itegboje, Spokesperson for the mission Pastor Akinremi Bolaji and Head of Chancery Dr Cyprian Heen and their family members were among those present at the occasion.