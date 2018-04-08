The Nigerian Army has denied insinuations that troops on internal operations across the country were being withdrawn.

Troops on the ground will continue to intervene decisively to checkmate any form of criminality, the military said.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, said in a statement on Sunday that the army would continue to assist civil authorities to live up to their expectation.

The military, he said, would discharge its constitutional duties of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

According to Chukwu, the army appeal to the general public for continuous understanding, support and cooperation.

“We also wish to specifically appeal to the state governors and local government councils chairmen to also be responsive to the needs of the citizens through the provision of social and developmental infrastructures.

“This will help reduce incidences of crime and criminality in our society,” he said.

He called on the e public to report any suspicious movements in their area to the security agency for prompt action.