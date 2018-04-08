The Northern Christian Elders Forum, on Saturday, dissociated itself from the Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria, whose visit by its members to the Presidency recently generated a public outcry from Christians.

The Christian elders said President Muhammadu Buhari’s guests originated neither from the conglomeration of 15 churches under the aegis of Tarayar Ekklisiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria (meaning, Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri Christians), nor the Evangelical Church Winning All, which are the two blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the North.

While warning Buhari “not to spend taxpayers’ money on them”, the organisation also aligned itself with the position of CAN that the “so-called Arewa Pastors” were aliens to the body of Jesus Christ.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, the Public Relations Officer of NOCEF and Secretary of CAN (North-West Zone), Sunday Oibe, said “those who betrayed Christians” during their political pilgrimage to President Muhammadu Buhari “should be treated like Judas Iscariot.”

According to him, the failure of APPIN to demand the release of a female student of Government and Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, Leah Sharibu, from Boko Haram’s captivity, is “a confirmation of the fact that they are not Christians.”

He added, “Ordinarily, just coming out from the great sacrifice of Jesus Christ at Easter for our salvation and still reflecting on the benefits of this sacrifice, we would not have bothered to respond to them. But for incessant calls from notable Christians across the country, it is necessary to put the record straight.

“They (Arewa pastors) should be treated like Judas Iscariot because their action is antithetical to the body of Christ. The summary of the action of these so-called Arewa Pastors, led by one John Richard Abu from Benue State, and the timing is a confirmation that the spirit of Judas Iscariot is still around and within us.”