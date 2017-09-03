The Nigerian Air Force is sending some service men for training in Jordan to acquire further skills to strengthen the country’s defence operations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said that training and improvement of welfare were being accorded priority in the service.

He said arrangement had been concluded for the training of more air force personnel within and outside.

“We are committed to providing logistics, uniforms and ammunition to counter terrorism while construction of housing is in progress to provide decent accommodation for officers and men serving in the counter-insurgency campaign,” he said.

Abubakar unveiled the training and welfare package during a feast organised for service men at the 105 Composite Group, Maiduguri.

Abubakar the officers and men to remain disciplined, display high sense of professionalism and respect civilians in the discharge of their duties.

He also commended the people for their support to the service and called on them to provide useful information that would be helpful to the fight against Boko Haram.