Chief of Staff to the Kogi State governor, Edward Onoja, on Saturday denied being involved in any auto crash saying the report was orchestrated by his political enemies who did not wish him well.

The Chief of Staff who was in a live broadcast on the State Radio on Saturday morning said he was surprised when he learnt that he was involved in an auto crash on Thursday along with his wife and child saying he was hale and hearty as nothing of such happened to him.

The media had reported that barely a week that the state governor fell off from a moving vehicle, that Onoja also had an accident while coming from Abuja with his wife and son.

But Onoja said although he travelled along Abuja highway on the date reported by the media, he was not by any means involved in any accident.

He said he remains committed to the new direction agenda of the governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and urged members of the public to disregard the report.