President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Senate members for their support and show of solidarity with the people of Katsina North senatorial district in the aftermath of the death of the Sen. Mustapha Bukar.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement said the President gave the commendation when he received a delegation led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu in his country home Daura, Katsina state on Saturday.

President Buhari commended the legislators for identifying with the government and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate Council and the Bukar family in their period of grief.

According to the President, it is noteworthy that Sen. Bukar’s colleagues have paid glowing tribute to him as a detribalized leader whose contributions may not be easily forgotten.

The President, therefore, prayed that almighty Allah would grant the soul of the departed late Madaki of Daura eternal rest and continue to comfort all who mourned him.

According to the statement, the Senators who paid the condolence visit to the President included Ovie Omo-Agege, Ali Ndume, Babajide Omoworare, Adamu Abubakar, Yusuf Yusuf, Hassan Adamu, Abu Ibrahim and Umaru Kurfi.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had on Friday, joined the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq, and other community members to observe the third day prayers for late Sen. Mustapha Bukar, the senator representing Katsina North.

The President, who arrived Daura on Friday afternoon, made straight for the residence of the late senator where he was received by the Emir, members of the Daura Emirate Council and members of family of the deceased.

President Buhari had earlier issued a condolence message in which he described the death of Bukar as a “tremendous loss” to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession.

He said he was deeply touched by the death of such a dedicated and creative public servant.