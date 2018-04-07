The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Saturday directed parastatals and agencies to comply with the Federal Government circulars on procurement plans and records.

Mustapha gave the directive in Abuja at the 2018 Procurement Retreat for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Federal Government parastatals and agencies.

The retreat, with the theme: “Public Procurement for Sustainable National Development,” was organised by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), in partnership with the office of the SGF.

Mustapha, who was represented by a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SGF, Mr. Olusegun Adekinle, cautioned government agencies against doing business with contractors without proper registration on the national database.

He called on participants at the retreat to constantly liaise with their supervisory ministries to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

The SGF said government would not hesitate to deal with erring agencies that were yet to submit their procurement plans and records for 2017 and 2018.

“It is mandatory for every government agency to use the public procurement documents as authorised by the BPP, such as, the Standard Bidding Documents (SBDs) and other BPP documents.

“All agencies must de-emphasise the use of selective tendering methods as the norm rather than the Open Competitive methods as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act.

“Agencies must ensure that they have the final engineering design for any project to reduce the high rate of fluctuations and variations,” he said.