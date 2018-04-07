The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is collaborating with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to address the sale of substandard drugs in Nigeria.

The WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Wondimagegnehu Alemu, stated this on Saturday during the commemoration of the World Health Day 2018 at the WHO Head Office in Abuja.

He said that addressing the sale of substandard drugs in the country was very pivotal if WHO was to achieve its target of supporting member states in reaching Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

He said it was only when Nigeria ensured sale and consumption of genuine medicines the country would be on its way to achieving good health for all.

Alemu said WHO was therefore working with NAFDAC to introduce and implement a specific mechanism which would ensure that fake drugs were not in circulation in the country.

He said the mechanism would also ensure that fake and substandard drugs already on sale in the country were stopped.