The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday urged Nigerians to pray for leaders to succeed in delivering the mandate entrusted in them by the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar spoke at the distribution of Zakkat proceeds in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Sultan said, “Sustainable prayer is always a key to success, so as leaders we need nothing more than the prayers of our subjects and good advises for us to succeed in the task ahead of us.

“As such, I urge all Nigerians to sustain prayers for leaders for them to perform well for the advancement of the Country.

“Moreover, our primary responsibility as leaders is to ensure more development, as such we always need your sustained prayers in order to achieve it,” Abubakar said.

The Monarch further commended Sokoto State Government, the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission and wealthy individuals for assisting less privileged persons in the state.

He urged the people to always give out Zakkat as enshrined in the teachings of Islam, saying that the gesture bring succour to the needy.

Abubakar cautioned those engaged in street begging to abandon the bad behaviour and look jobs to do so as to become productive.

In his remark, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, represented by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigwandu pledged to sustain all government programmes targeted at the very poor in the society.

Tambuwal commended the Sultanate Council for its support in ensuring the success of all government programmes.

Earlier, Chairman of the commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki commended members of the district Zakkat committee for their perseverance and selfless service.

The District Head of Goronyo, Alhaji Sambo Usman, announced that 20 cows, 30 sheep and 30 goats as well as 25 bags of grains were collected as Zakkat in the area for distribution to the needy.