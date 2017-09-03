The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said on Saturday that he did not support the Arewa youths when they asked the Igbo to leave the northern part of Nigeria before October 1 this year.

The monarch who stated this in Sokoto said, “If anybody or group of persons plans any negative attack on the Igbo, it should be done to me first.”

Abubakar made the remark in Sokoto when he received in his palace, the popular Igbo union leader, Dr. Meshach Ahanta.

Sultan said he was against the ultimatum by the Arewa youths.

He also said that calls for disintegration cannot solve the problems facing the country.

He urged Nigerians to vote for credible people seeking political offices in 2019.

He said, “They (politicians) come to you during campaigns to promise you heaven in your house, air conditions on your roads and milk in your mouth every hour without you making any effort but as soon as they win, they move to Abuja.

“They will then start to plan and arrange comfort for themselves while some from rural areas would move to state capitals abandoning the voters who put them in office.”