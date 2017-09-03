The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, yesterday called on Muslims across the country to use the opportunity provided by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to rebuild the fabric of national unity and reaffirm Nigeria’s common destiny as an indivisible entity.

In his Sallah Message, the Etsu Nupe who is also the chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers expressed optimism that Nigeria will be the ultimate beneficiary of the spiritual lessons from the Sallah celebration.

He added that with prayers and fear of Allah, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and love, Nigerians will tolerate one another, work together and be able to harness the abundant resources as a progressive nation.

The royal father called on citizens to build bridges of brotherhood to harness the benefits of earthly life and the ultimate purpose of the nation’s unity.

Etsu Nupe appealed to wealthy individuals in the country to assist the less privileged to enable all and sundry celebrate Sallah with ease.

“The present socio-economic predicament that we are now facing requires such assistance from well to do individuals in the country”.

The monarch charged Muslim faithful in the country to pray God to assist President Muhammadu Buhari and other elected and appointed leaders to overcome the current economic meltdown.

He also charged the people of his domain to send their children to school to acquire both western and Islamic knowledge.

“It is through education that they can learn how to live a good and disciplined life”, the tradition ruler stated, even as he prayed for the safe return of Nigerians who are in the holy land to perform this year’s pilgrimage.