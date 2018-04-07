Prof. Abdullahi Bala, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Saturday advised the 4,339 newly admitted students to be responsible or face unceremonious exit from the school.

Bala gave the advice in his address at the 31st matriculation ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session of the institution.

The university spokesperson, Lydia Legbu, said in a statement that Bala urged the students to refrain from unsavory acts such as examination malpractice, cultism, and fighting and drug abuse, among others.

According to him, a breach of the matriculation oath will lead to an “unceremonious exit” from the university.

He enjoined the new students to study the students’ handbook which served as a guide while in the institution.

The vice chancellor urged them to bring to bear the training they had received from home as well as primary and secondary schools and to stay away from people of questionable characters.

He also admonished those living off-campus to respect the values and traditions of their host communities and co-exist peacefully with them.

On the challenges of accommodation and transportation, he said that the university management was working hard to evolve solutions to address the issues.

He urged the new students to always channel their concerns to the relevant authorities and not take laws into their hands.