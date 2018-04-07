The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said the reforms and rehabilitation of infrastructure and expansions of the barracks throughout the formations and units in the army have helped to counterinsurgency activities in the North-East.

Buratai, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the renovated, remodelled, redesigned Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL), Students’ hostel, Bonny Cantonment, NACOL guest house and 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba (NARHY), Lagos, said the move had so far yielded positive result.

The COAS, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj. Gen. Rasheed Yususf, said: “These interventions and expansions have improved our capability and capacity to responsively discharge our constitutional roles, especially in the current counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

“Old equipment are being remodelled and retrofitted through innovation and technology adaptation, the construction of new barracks across the country is not only to address the current deficits but to provide office and residential accommodation to newly established units and formations.

“In the past three years, the Nigerian Army has embarked on a number of interventions in the areas of barracks renovation, procurement of new equipment, improvement on our lift capacity, construction of new barracks, rehabilitation and equipment of hospital, amongst others.”

On the training of personnel, Buratai said: “New instructors are being employed including the reengagement of retired and discharged personnel to enhance professional training. Nigerian Army focuses on professional training and capacity building of its personnel under stimulating environment to enhance operational efficiency.”

Also speaking at the event was the Corps Commander, NACOL, Maj. Gen. Richard Duru, who said that NACOL was established in 2002 with the mandate to train middle cadre officers in the planning, management and execution of logistics support for the Nigerian Army.

“This is done in joint and combined operations at for-mations and higher levels using modern management techniques. Before now, our structures were very, very dilapidated. We had problems with sewage system infrastructure decay, poor power supply and general dilapidated of the structures.

“The students had very serious issues living in this environment but good enough with this structure now, the students will have more conducive environment for learning.”

On his part, the Corps Commander Medical, Maj. Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke, said: “The old dilapidated structures have been remodelled, redesigned and re-equipped. The confidence of our military and civilian clients is being restored in the services available in the healthcare facilities in the army.

“This has further translated in boosting the morale of troops engaged in various security operations within and outside the country. The completion of phase 11 of the upgrade and renovation of 68 NARHY will no doubt increase the capacity of the hospital in the discharge of its role as a tertiary health institution.”