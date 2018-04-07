The Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, has insisted that Boko Haram has not been decimated as claimed.

He called on the Nigerian government to rather take certain steps to document the insurgency problems, so that Nigerians can learn some lessons from it.

“We have not decimated Boko Haram; if they have been decimated, they will not be disturbing people,” he stated.

Speaking at the dedication of the Anglican Diocese of Abuja Bishop’s Court, yesterday, Okoh warned against plans by the government to grant amnesty to repentant Boko Haram members, saying it is not the right thing at this moment.

He said: “I don’t know what class, because you know there are many classes of Boko Haram. If they have been screened, one would have expected that there would be a document to say this is why they are fighting, this is their anger, this is what Nigerians have done against them, this is why they have taken up arms against us.

“Without doing all these, we are just rubbing pomade on their faces and tomorrow, another group will rise up and do something nasty and ask for amnesty.”

On the $1billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the purchase of military hardware, the cleric said: “Everybody believes that that amount of money is huge. We are waiting for the weapons to arrive.

“I am not in a position to know whether the money would be used for politics or strictly for weapon importation, but we hope they will do so, because Nigerians are suffering.”