Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Saturday, said nobody can intimidate him in the running of the state.

The governor made the assertion in Katsina during the annual Hawan Barki, while playing host to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman, and Katsina indigenes in commemoration of Eid-el-Kabir.

Masari said, “Nobody can intimidate me or coerce me in my efforts to move the state forward. Remember, I am an orphan and I have been taking care of myself since I was a child. It is God’s wish that I would rule the state. So, I refuse to be distracted.”

He said he had nothing to hide regarding governance, adding that he would make public the finances of the state later in the month, when the state is expected to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

He said, “When we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of our state later this month, I will disclose our finances and (reveal) how far we have gone with our election promises.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has urged the people of the state as well as Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony.

- Advertisement -

Bello said this during a courtesy visit from the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umaru Farouk Bahago, and members of his emirate council at the Government House in Minna to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

He said that though the state was among those that enjoyed relative peace amid ethnic diversity and the security challenges, it had been able to manage the situation.

Bahago lauded the state government on the success of the investment summit held recently in the state, noting that the emirate would continue to support the administration.

In the same vein, the Chairperson of Police Officers Wives Association, Kano, Salma Rabiu, donated foodstuff, laundry soap, soft drinks, and other items to orphans and mentally challenged persons, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Salama, who is also wife of the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, donated to children at Nasarawa Orphanage Home, Tudun Maliki.

Others who benefited from the gesture were Tory Home and Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.