The military has confirmed that troops killed five Boko Haram insurgents in a gun battle at Barkin-Dutse area of Adamawa.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said on Saturday that troops engaged and killed the insurgents following a distressed call by hunters on Friday.

“Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE on April 6 neutralized suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Barkin Dutse area of Adamawa State following a distress call from hunters.

“The terrorists on sighting the troops opened fire which resulted in exchange of fire.

“Five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while some of them escaped into nearby caves during the encounter. Also, one hunter lost his life during the operation”.

Chukwu disclosed that the troops recovered five AK 47 rifles, five magazines and 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

He added that the troops were in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, and called on the people to report any suspicious movements in their area to security agencies.

Meanwhile, two suspected insurgents have been arrested in Bauchi and Borno States.

Chukwu said that troops of 33 Artillery Brigade on April 5 arrested one, Saidu Hamidu Jenga, 33, along Maiduguri Bye Pass Road, Bauchi, in connection with Boko Haram activities.

He revealed that the suspect was allegedly overheard discussing movement of arms and ammunition on phone.

“Items recovered include one techno phone with two SIM cards as well as N6, 870 cash,” he said.

Chukwu added that troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE also arrested one, Umar Ali, 59; a suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Galdimare ward in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

He explained that the suspect, who hailed from Miringa village of Biu, was accused of participating in Boko Haram activities in the area.