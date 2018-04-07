Less than a fortnight that the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had a close shave with death within Lokoja metropolis, the chief of staff, Hon Edward Onoja and his wife, were on Thursday involved in a serious car crash along Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

It was gathered that Onoja, who was returning to the state after spending some days with the governor, who is recuperating from the accident in Abuja, had his car summersaulting severally before falling into a ditch near Abaji at the evening hours of Thursday.

The chief of staff, his wife and child, it was learnt, were evacuated from the wreckage, unconscious to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

The cause of the accident, which could not be immediately ascertained, may not be unconnected to over speeding and tyre burst.

When contacted, the sector commander of the Kogi State Command of Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Martins, said the scene of the accident, if it happened, was outside his jurisdiction.