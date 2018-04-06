President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Senator Mustafah Bukar, who died on Wednesday in Abuja.

The late Senator represented Katsina North Senatorial District before his death, following an illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari, who arrived at the residence of the late senator at about 6:00 pm on Friday, said the deceased was his very close ally “in difficulties and in joy.”

“His death has deeply touched me personally and officially,” the President said, adding that Nigeria would miss the wisdom and political sagacity of Bukar.

Buhari prayed fervently for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He described Bukar as humble, honest hardworking and God fearing personality who placed national interest above all other considerations.

“He played politics with decency, decorum and understanding; his death is a personal loss to me and the nation in general.”

Responding, Abdullahi Bukar, elder brother to the deceased, thanked the president and said the family was very appreciative of the visit.

NAN reports that the President was in company of the Governor Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari.

His Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said the President will leave Daura for Abuja on Sunday.