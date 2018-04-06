Borno State Government has taken over the construction of 34km Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala federal road which was neglected by previous administrations in southern parts of the state.

It has also embarked on massive reconstruction and rehabilitation of the dilapidated Biu-Azare–Shaffa-Garkida federal highway linking Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa state which was constructed more than 40 years ago.

Governor Kashim Shettima who was represented by his Deputy, Usman Durkwa, at the Flag-Off Ceremony of the roads construction yesterday said, government through Borno Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) using Direct Labour is necessary against the backdrop of the deplorable condition of roads infrastructure across the state.

He noted that the relative peace and reopening of major roads is to enable free relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their liberated communities before May 29th, 2018.

Durkwa pointed out that, the State Government will also begin the dualization of 185km Maiduguri- Damboa – Biu roads which cut across Sambisa Forests and the reconstruction of failed portions of about 30km Yimirshika- Sakwa- Marama- Kidang Rural Feeder roads to enable farmers convey their farm produce and do businesses at ease for economic development.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman BORMA, Engineer Ahmed Satomi assured the people of Southern Borno Senatorial District that with support the agency is getting from the state government, all deplorable roads which links all parts of the state will be rehabilitated and completed within time framework using the scarce resources at its disposal.

Satomi said, although the state government is faced with a lot of economic challenges, particularly in the aspect of managing the Boko Haram crisis, BORMA is optimistic to ensure zero tolerance to potholes, considering availability of construction equipments and the workforce at its disposal.

In his remark on behalf of the benefitting communities, Member Borno State House of Assembly, Representing Hawul Constituency, Hon. Ayuba Wakawa thanked Governor Shettima for coming to the plight of the citizenry, adding that the ongoing reconstruction work on the abondaned Biu-Yimirshika-Shaffa and Damboa-Chibok federal roads among others will open more economic transformation to the people of the area.