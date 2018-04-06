Mrs Agnes Odogwu, a public health specialist in Anambra, says breast cancer is not a dead warrant.

Odogwu told newsmen on Friday in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, that the disease is preventable and manageable.

She however advised women to always do self examination to avoid late detection of the aliment.

She said that women should develop the habit of regular examination of their breast especially after having their menstrual cycles when the tissues are tender and display of any misnormal sign.

Odogwu said that breast cancer is very easy to manage by way of early detection because through regular self examination any lump would be seen and urgent attention is given before is circulates.

She advised mothers to teach their young girl children on how to do the examination so to be part of their daily living health attitude with view of keeping health tips that would save their lives.

According to her, breast cancer is not an aliment of panic once detected on time as prompt medical attention would be given to the person.

Odogwu said that breast cancer could be caused by age, family background, lack of exercise and obesity, among others.

Besides, the public health expert advised that women should be conscious what they eat.

Odogwu said that women can live with breast without having to suffer cancer if they cultivate the habit of being conscious of the body and a paying a visit to medical doctor regularly.

She encouraged women on early detection of the disease as key to managing it and advised women to do away with life styles that can endanger their breast.