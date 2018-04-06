The Bauchi State Government on Friday cautioned health care workers against vandalism or carting away equipment in facilities.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Zuwaira Ibrahim, gave the warning in Bauchi at the launch of distribution of hospital equipment donated to the government by European Union and UNICEF.

Ibrahim, who said that the state government would not condone improper use of equipment provided to health facilities, added that government would also not hesitate to sack workers who indulge in such behaviour.

She added that “any health worker found guilty of vandalism, improper use or carting away equipment meant for health facilities would be shown the way out.

“Such worker would also be asked to pay for the equipment in question.

“I also want to warn those who engage in sharp practices and other means of corruption to change their ways because they would not be spared.”

The commissioner appealed to traditional leaders, Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and communities to provide necessary security and protection to the equipment provided in the facilities.

Mr Adamu Gamawa, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) said EU/UNICEF supported the state with equipment worth seven million dollars in 2017.

He said the items included microscope, delivery beds, sterilisation kits, pump suction for foot operation, and light examination mobile.

Others were weighing scale, measurement system resuscitation kit and motorcycles.

He added that the equipment were to support the state government’s effort in tackling health care system and the five-point health agenda of Gov. Mohammed Abubakar.

Gamawa said the equipment would be distributed in phases and in accordance with the status of health facilities in the state.

He noted that “distribution would start with four local government areas of the state, namely: Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Bauchi.

“PHCDA had already branded the equipment with security tags for identification and verification logo.”

He,therefore, urged citizens to cooperate with government to reduce high maternal mortality in the state.