The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to address the economic hardship and the high cost of living in the country.

CAN also appealed to the government to address the lopsidedness in the polity.

The group attributed the restructuring agitations in the country to the failure of the National Assembly and the National Council of State to tackle the issues bedevilling the country.

The position of CAN was contained in a statement issued by its President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday in Abuja through his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Adebayo Oladeji.

CAN rejoiced with Muslims as they celebrated Eid-el-Kabir and urged the citizens to douse the tension in the country.

Ayokunle said, “CAN also rejoices with the First Family and the Federal Government for the restoration of the health of President Muhammadu Buhari as we charge the government to reduce the cost of living.

“It is needless to remind the political class to fulfil all their promises made during the last elections as they are warming up for another general elections. Their words should be their bond.

“We are tired of hearing billions and trillions of naira are being shared among the three tiers of government in Abuja with little or nothing to show for that.”

The CAN leader noted that it was time leaders were held accountable for the management of the nation’s wealth.