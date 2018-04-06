The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra on Friday said it had apprehended and prosecuted more than 5,000 persons for various traffic offences in the first quarter of 2018.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Sunday Ajayi, disclosed this in an interview with the News men in Onitsha.

Ajayi said that the command also prosecuted over 100 offenders for various offences at a mobile court session during the Easter celebration across the state.

The commander said that the most prevalent traffic offences committed by the offenders included drivers’ license violation, overloading, non-use of seat belt and failure to install speed limiting device.

He said that the arrests, especially during the Easter celebration, were part of measures aimed at raising the consciousness of motorists on safety issues on the highway.

Ajayi, who noted an increase in accidents within the period, blamed it on speed, mechanical problems and environmental factors.

He warned motorists to obey traffic rules and endeavour to put their vehicles in order before setting out on any journey.

The sector commander said the corps would intensify its public enlightenment and advocacy programmes in collaboration with stakeholders to reduce accidents on the highway.

Ajayi commended security agencies in the state for collaborating with the corps in its operations.

He appealed to motorists plying the state to cooperate with the corps for the safety of all road users.