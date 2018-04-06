No fewer than 500 rice farmers in Bayelsa have received various farm inputs under the first phase of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Mr Ezekiel Ogbinko, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Bayelsa chapter, disclosed this in Yenagoa on Friday while flagging off the second phase of the programme for the 2018 farming season

He said that some of the items distributed included 1, 200 bags of fertiliser of various types, 400 cans of herbicides and sprayers, among others.

The chairman noted that the distribution of the inputs was aimed at ensuring mass production of rice through a revolving loan procedure, in line with the objectives of the programme.

“Right now in the state, we have over 4,000 farmers working on the 20,000 hectares of land cleared for the dry season rice faming.

“The farm sites are at Ondewari and Okpotuwari communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area,” he said.

Ogbianko, however, warned the farmers against diversion of the items, adding that the programme was part of the Federal Government’s efforts toward achieving food security.

Mr Stanley Oruyeigha, Head of Finance, CBN, Yenogoa, commended RIFAN’s activities in the state and urged the farmers to make good use of the items received.

Oruyeigha, also called on the youths in the state to take advantage of the anchor borrowers’ programme and key into farming.