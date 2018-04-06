The 13 Local Government Areas of Nasararwa state shared N1.2 billion for the payment of staff salaries for March, Mr Haruna Osegba, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has said.

Osegba disclosed this on Friday shortly after the state’s Local Government Joint Account Committee and stakeholders’ meeting in Lafia.

He explained that there was shortfall of N89 million in the allocation of the LGAs from the federal allocation for March.

The commissioner said, “Only N1. 2 billion was left for salaries after the statutory deductions, which include salaries of traditional rulers.”

He said local government staff would get between 65 and 85 per cent of their salaries for March, depending on the staff strength of their respective council.

“Based on this, the least any worker at the local government level will receive, as March salary, 65 per cent while the maximum is 85 per cent of salary”.

He, however, assured all workers that the state government would block leakages and boost sources of internally generated revenue in order to augment the allocation from the federation account.

Percentage payment of salaries to staff of local government areas in the state began in October 2015, a development government attributed to paucity of funds and economic recession.