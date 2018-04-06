The Oba of Nri (the Igbo ancestral home), Chief Emelie Okika, has warned the Aguleri and Igboukwu communities in the Anambra East and Aguata local government areas of Anambra State to stop laying claim to the headship of the Igbo.

Insisting that Nri is the ancestral home of the Igbo, Okika warned that such issues were spiritual matters that should not be politicised.

He flayed the Aguleri and Igboukwu communities for distorting history on the origin of the Igbo.

While agreeing that Nri and Aguleri shared some historical affinity, Okika said, “Our history with Aguleri is the same; the difference is the penchant for politics. Igboukwu is not near the claim.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have contended such claim with anybody because Nri as the ancestral home of the Igbo is not in doubt.

“Our influence in Igbo land and beyond predated the colonial era. Aguleri people cannot claim the headship or origin of the Igbo because they are in power now through their son, Governor Willie Obiano.”

He described Obiano as a good man, who had worked very hard to positively change the face of Anambra State in all ramification, saying, “But that’s not why Aguleri people should distort history. We are the ancestral home of the Igbo; different scholars including white anthropologists and archeologists have given credence to this through their painstaking researches and findings.”

He warned the two communities to stop laying such claims to avert the wrath of gods.

Aguleri had laid claim to the headship of Igbo ancestry, saying, “Eri, the father of all Igbo who hailed from Israel, was the fifth son of Gad, the seventh son of Jacob.”

It claimed that Eri migrated from Egypt with a group of companions just before the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt many centuries ago.

“They travelled by water and finally arrived at the confluence point of Ezu and Omambala Rivers, known as Agbanabo, located in present-day Aguleri, where, according to oral tradition, it was spiritually or divinely revealed to Eri that Agbanabo (i.e the confluence point of Ezu and Omambala Rivers) was to be their final destination and settlement.”