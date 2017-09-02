President Muhammadu Buhari again on Saturday said Nigerians have the constitutional right to live, work and raise their families in any part of the country without restrictions.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while receiving the Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, at his country home in Daura, Katsina State as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Buhari was said to have reiterated that the Federal Government would guarantee the security of everyone in the country, and ensure the protection of all from harassments by reasons of their states of origin, tribes or ethnic backgrounds.

- Advertisement -

“Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds,” the President reportedly said.

Masari was said to have told journalists after the meeting that Buhari had brought honour and pride to his home state by living a life of integrity, fairness and kindness to all, a reflection of his fear of God.

The governor noted that the President’s leadership style had attracted positive global attention to the state, and the country, praying that God would continue to uphold him in good health.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and members of his cabinet.