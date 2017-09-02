The former Minister of Tourism, High Chief Edem Duke has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government to beam searchlight on Governors of the 36 states.

He alleged that lot of corruption was going on at that level of governance but since focus was not on them, they claimed to be saints.

The former Minister, who spoke in Calabar, regretted the level of corruption in the country, maintaining that the fight against corruption should not be one sided but total.

“There is no searchlight on Governors.

“So, you cannot hold the Minister on the basis of what happened in your local government, states, federal constituencies or Senatorial district. Our people do not quiet get it.

“But the thing is that those people who are representative of these constituencies, whether states, or federal have taken their constituencies for a ride, they have climbed on the heads of their constituencies to be what they are and are not able or willing to leave up to their own mandates, they now pushed people to begin to eye up and say, that man is with the President, go and meet him, the people‘s minds is twisted”, he stated.

The Minister explained “But what they failed to understand, is that there is a structure in politics, when you have a member of the state House of Assembly, he represent a local government, that is his constituency, so whatever he can do for that constituency is what you judge him by, you have somebody in the House of Representatives who has 3-4 local government areas as his federal constituency, you judge him by what he does there.

“You have a Senator, who has seven or eight local government areas, you judge him by what he does, because he has direct responsibility for his constituency, he was elected on the basis of his constituency and government provides constituency votes for him, therefore, his responsibilities first and foremost is to his constituency, a Minister does not come into that political calculation or structure.

”A minister’s constituency is 36 States of Nigeria, therefore you judge him by what he is able to do on a National platform, what he is able to do in the 36 States, what he is able to do for Nigeria.

“I heard Senators collected N30m, N50m per quarter or whatever as constituency allowance; they come and buy tokombo cars for 10, 12, persons, maximum 20. I don’t even know if anybody has bought up to 20 but they bought for the loud mouthy ones who will drive the car to places and talk.

“These elected officers and appointees mutilated the heart of the people, I bought the cars for you, what has the other person done, as if it is you, an individual with one vote that must determine how successful a federal minister is or not .

“They drive the cars for several months, half of the time they cannot fuel it, half of the time it is in a mechanic workshop and then at times, they think that if this man has bought me a car that has spoiled after six months, it is your own responsibility to repair it for him as if it was you that bought it for him because he has given you a vote. It is sad”, he said.